BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth about $2,709,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth about $7,621,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWAY. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.28. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

