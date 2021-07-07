Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Buys 218,581 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,581 shares during the quarter. Primerica comprises about 9.1% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 4.79% of Primerica worth $279,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Primerica by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.71.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.80. The company had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,799. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.