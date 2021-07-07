Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,387 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for approximately 7.5% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of The Progressive worth $228,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

PGR stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,569. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.20.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,245 shares of company stock worth $5,371,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

