Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Invests $15.30 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,000. Antero Resources makes up about 0.5% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Antero Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,426,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $3,694,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $3,550,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 2,884,853 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AR. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.76.

AR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 122,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,627,862. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

