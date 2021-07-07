Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Invests $199.37 Million in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,647,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,369,000. Valvoline comprises approximately 6.5% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 4.22% of Valvoline as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.13. 20,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVV. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.