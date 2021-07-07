Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Sells 1,584,709 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,584,709 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up 1.6% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $47,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after purchasing an additional 75,696 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 276,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.43. The company has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

