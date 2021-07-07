Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Sells 1,726 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for about 0.8% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ryanair worth $23,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 3.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Ryanair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Ryanair by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 362,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,707,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $5,696,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $13,878,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.01. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $63.85 and a one year high of $121.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49, a PEG ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

