Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Sells 1,917,231 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,917,231 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream comprises approximately 1.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Antero Midstream worth $31,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after buying an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of AM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 63,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,087. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

