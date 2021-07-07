Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Sells 65,855 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65,855 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.22 on Wednesday, reaching $2,530.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,212. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,528.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,377.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

