Bread Market Capitalization Tops $11.13 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $11.13 million and $166,720.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.86 or 0.00940948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045305 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.