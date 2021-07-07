Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 109.20 ($1.43), with a volume of 3,401,866 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BREE. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 111 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.28.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

