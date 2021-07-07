Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,098 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of Brighthouse Financial worth $22,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

