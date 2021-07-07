Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Now Covered by Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Shares of EAT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.73. The stock had a trading volume of 843,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,738. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,038.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.29.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 10,393.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2,316.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,544,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,400 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,651,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,664,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

