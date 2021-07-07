British Land Company Plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of British Land in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British Land’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. British Land has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

