British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Irvinder Goodhew Buys 1,647 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19).

Shares of British Land stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 505 ($6.60). The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 515.11. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 480 ($6.27).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

