Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Hits New 12-Month High at $167.90

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $167.90 and last traded at $167.41, with a volume of 4790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

