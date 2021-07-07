Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Announce $2.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report $2.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43. Churchill Downs posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 562.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

CHDN opened at $194.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.86 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $121.56 and a 52 week high of $258.32.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

