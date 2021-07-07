Brokerages Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,534. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

