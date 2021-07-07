Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Gogo posted earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Gogo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gogo by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Gogo stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,570. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.94.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

