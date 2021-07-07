Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to announce sales of $547.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $538.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $571.00 million. Itron reported sales of $509.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

ITRI opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.91. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 64.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,316 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Itron by 53.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,765,000 after purchasing an additional 334,435 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Itron by 64.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.