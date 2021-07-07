Brokerages Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Riley Exploration Permian posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REPX. Truist boosted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

REPX traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.98. 25,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,057. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $105,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $766,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

