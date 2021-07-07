Brokerages Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Fortinet posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,944. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $253.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $111,136,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

