Brokerages Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post $143.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $146.40 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $51.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $513.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.60 million to $516.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $581.33 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $595.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

MCFT opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.82. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

