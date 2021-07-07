Brokerages Expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings per share of ($6.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,921 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,196. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

