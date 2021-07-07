Brokerages Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). Replimune Group posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

In other news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,019,000 after buying an additional 667,249 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Replimune Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Replimune Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

