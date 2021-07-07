Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report $325.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $402.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.04 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $19.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,598.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.03 million to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Shares of SIX opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.08. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after buying an additional 676,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after buying an additional 176,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

