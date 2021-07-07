Brokers Issue Forecasts for Herc Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Herc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRI. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

HRI stock opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Herc has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $118.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Herc by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $23,302,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

