Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of RA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. 246,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,367. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.87.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
