Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of RA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. 246,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,367. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.87.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

