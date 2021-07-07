Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,237,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,151 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of The Charles Schwab worth $145,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.43.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.