Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 253,745 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,745 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Carrier Global worth $112,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

