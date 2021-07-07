Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $67,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $1,883,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $489.72 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.48 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $494.24.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

