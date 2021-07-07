Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,298 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of United Rentals worth $132,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $314.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.49. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.