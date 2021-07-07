Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,143 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.66% of NeoGenomics worth $151,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.00 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

