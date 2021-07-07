Brown Advisory Inc. Has $76.84 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,321,000.

VOO stock opened at $399.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $285.41 and a 1 year high of $399.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

