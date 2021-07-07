Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 122,753 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122,753 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.19% of The TJX Companies worth $152,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

NYSE TJX opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

