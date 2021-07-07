Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 19,151 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,151 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Otis Worldwide worth $70,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.