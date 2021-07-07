Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 68,315 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $96,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

