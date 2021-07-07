Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

