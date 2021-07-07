Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 234,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

NYSE BRO opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.