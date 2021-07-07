BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BRP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,916. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,808,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BRP Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 711,004 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP raised its position in BRP Group by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after acquiring an additional 658,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 2,411.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 483,137 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

