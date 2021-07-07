BSC Station Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $633,501.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00129770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00168171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,478.77 or 1.00294818 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.76 or 0.00978893 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

