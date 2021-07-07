BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Trading Up 0.4%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.52 and last traded at C$4.47. Approximately 97,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 91,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERE.UN shares. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.98 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$397.02 million and a P/E ratio of -5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.24.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

