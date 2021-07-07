BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Trading Down 0.7%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.46. 147,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 312,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45.

About BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

