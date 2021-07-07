Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Cactus worth $24,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Cactus stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

