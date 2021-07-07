CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.75

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$39.75 and last traded at C$39.48, with a volume of 130428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAE shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CAE to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.07.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

