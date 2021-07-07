Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 232,232 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 532.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,232 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 92,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 244,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,531 shares of company stock worth $2,519,033. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

