Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $12.27 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.97. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

