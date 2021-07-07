Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Shares of LOW opened at $194.75 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

