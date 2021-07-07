Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NIO were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.39. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

