Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.73. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.